Four New Stats on Our Love of Donuts in Honor of National Donut Day

Today is National Donut Day, and as far as made up holidays go, THIS might be the best one of all. No offense, National If Pets Had Thumbs Day on March 3rd or National Clean Out Your Fridge Day on November 15th.

Anyway, here are some results from a new survey in honor of today’s holiday . . .

1. 51% of people say their opinion of a coworker would improve if they brought donuts to the office. But a judgmental 2% would think LESS of someone who did that.

2. 91% of Americans either love or like donuts. Only 1% hate them.

3. The 10 most popular flavors are: Glazed . . . Boston cream . . . chocolate frosted . . . jelly . . . chocolate cake . . . maple . . . blueberry . . . bear claw . . . powdered sugar . . . and pink frosted.

4. And the most popular donut chains in the country are Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ Donuts . . . which isn’t surprising, since they’ve got the most locations by FAR. They got 81% of the total vote.