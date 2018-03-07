Four Points By Sheraton Could Open In Late Summer

Four Points By Sheraton could open up as soon as late summer, according to hotel general manager John Brinkman.

The hotel’s website lists October 1 as the opening date, but that serves as a buffer according to Brinkman. He confirmed a Journal Star report that the doors will likely open a few months sooner.

The hotel at 500 Hamilton Blvd. has been closed since 2013. Iowa-based Hawkeye Hotels purchased it at an auction with an intent to reopen in 2017. The openings have been rescheduled multiple times.

