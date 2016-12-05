Four Things You Can Learn in Your Sleep

1. A new language. A study in 2014 found people remembered words and phrases better if they listened to a recording of them while they were sleeping. You can’t JUST do that though. You also have to study while you’re awake or it doesn’t do any good.

2. How to play an instrument. Researchers at Northwestern did a study in 2012 where musicians learned to play a new song. And they played it better the next day if they also listened to it while they were sleeping.

3. That smoking is disgusting. Researchers in Israel recently exposed smokers to two different smells during the night . . . the smell of cigarettes, and the smell of rotten eggs. And a week later, the average person was smoking 30% less.

4. The names of people you just met. A study last year had people try to memorize names. Then one group took a nap while the other group didn’t. And the ones who slept did 12% better when they had to remember the names again.

So that one’s not really about your subconscious. It just showed that sleeping after you learn something can help it sink in.