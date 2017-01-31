Four Things You Probably Never Clean but should

We see lists like this all the time, but they’re usually pretty accurate. Here are four things you probably never clean, or don’t clean enough . . .

1. Your toothbrush holder. A recent study found it’s one of the most germ-infested things in your house . . . and it holds something that goes in your MOUTH twice a day.

2. Reusable shopping bags. They’re great for the environment, but no one ever thinks to wash them. Ideally, you should do it after every shopping trip. Wash them in cold water, and then hang them up to dry.

3. Your credit cards. Wipe them down with a towel. And if there’s anything on the magnetic strip, you can get it off using an eraser. Not a Magic Eraser, the kind on the end of a pencil.

4. Houseplants. Most people don’t think about it, but they collect a lot of dust, which can mess with your allergies.

You can wash smaller plants in the sink, or just spray them down when you water them. And if it’s a plant with big leaves, gently wipe them down with a damp cloth.