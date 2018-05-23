Free Narcan Distribution

Two local groups are working to prevent overdoses.

The Peoria Fire Department is partnering with the Human Service Center to hand out free Narcan kits.

The event will be at the Peoria Central Fire Station, 505 NE Monroe, from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday.

“This particular epidemic dealing with substance abuse disorder has struck every social economic level,” said Battalion Chief Roland Tenley.

Tenley says each person gets three doses of Nacan and a short training session.

“We’re seeing an increase in the number of instances that require more than one can of Narcan to reverse it,” Tenley said.

Tenley says up to 60 people sometimes come by the distributions in the past. The distributions have been taking place a couple of times per month since the fall.

“A lot of it right now is due to the number of overdoses we are having here in the city,” Tenley said.

