Garbage Collection Fee May Be added

An approved proposal would add a $10 monthly fee for garbage pickup in Peoria Heights.

The Journal Star reports the cost of garbage collection helped dig the village into a $400,000 budget deficit.

The board of trustees will vote on the monthly fee at a June 19 meeting.

The Journal Star says the money to pay the contract of the village’s service provider comes from taxpayers in the form of property taxes, but the money to pay for service has always come out of the village budget, not directly from residents.

Charging residents $10 a month would raise about $320,000 annually.

A spokesperson says without raising fees, cuts must be made to police officers, public works or contracting out the fire department.

