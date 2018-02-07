George Shadid Remembered At Funeral

St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church was full for George Shadid’s funeral Wednesday morning. He died early Saturday morning at the age of 88.

Family, friends and people who respected him professionally crowded the pews.

Shadid was born to Lebanese immigrants. He became a City of Peoria police officer in 1953. He was elected Peoria County sheriff 1976.

Shadid was appointed to the Illinois State Senate in 1993 to replace Richard Luft of Pekin, who was appointed to a statewide position. Shadid retired in 2006 and was replaced by current Illinois State Senator Dave Koehler.

Koehler called him a friend and mentor.

“For 88 years he was just an incredible man,’ Koehler said.

Former Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood was one of Shadid’s pallbearers.

“He was genuine. Very genuine. You always knew where George stood on everything. He was not given into hyperbole,” LaHood said.

Bartonville Police Chief Brian Fengel said Shadid help his team acquire new technology and become connected to other, local departments.

“He was a super guy to law enforcement and going on to State Senator, he helped Bartonville tremendously,” Fengel said.

Multiple members of the local law enforcement community joined friends and family at the former Peoria County Sheriff’s funeral.

Shadid is survived by his son James, daughter-in-law Mikie, a brother, sister and four grand children.

One of his son’s, George Shadid Jr., died in 2005.

