The Germans don’t play!!

The German Olympic team ain’t messing around. When it comes down to hydration, they walk right on past Gatorade, water, juice and soda…and head straight for the beer!!

The doctor for Germany’s Olympic ski team says just about ALL of the athletes under his care drink non-alcoholic beer during training . . . and the German brewery Krombacher sent a whopping 3,500 liters of non-alcoholic beer to the Olympic Village, for the 153 members of Team Germany. That’s just under 925 gallons. Of course, they aren’t ONLY drinking the non-alcoholic stuff. Krombacher also sent 11,000 liters of ALCOHOLIC beer, which is nearly 3,000 gallons.

I can’t wait to see the Drunken Downhill Slalom or The Half-in-the-bag Half-Pipe in the 2022 Winter Games.

JY