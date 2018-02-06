Girl Scout Cookies Here…And Gone Just Like That

How does this happen? POOF! It happened so quickly, but how? Let’s re-trace the series of events that led the sudden disappearance of my Thin Mints.

I see Emily in the hall asking her if her daughter is selling cookies. She responds with…”I have several boxes in my car”. Perfect. I hand her a $5.00 bill with the top left corner bent over and creased, but not enough to cause her to give it back to me in disgust. The Girl Scout box for Thin Mints shows up on my desk while I’m not in my office. The box is empty. POOF! Just like that.

In all honesty there really should be a step 3A and 3B. 3A I tear open the box like a hungry bear that hasn’t eaten all winter. 3B open mouth, shovel entire sleeve of Thin Mints into my mouth trying not to let a single minty crumb escape. POOF! I know I have another $5.00 bill in my car…I’ll be right back!