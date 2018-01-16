Google Arts & Culture Face Match App

Wouldn’t be cool, in a geeky kind of way, to see if there is a world renowned piece of art that looks like you…even in the slightest bit?

With Googles hot new Arts & Culture app, there is face recognition technology that matches you with a painting, usually really old painting, that looks somewhat similar to what you do in real life. But there seems to be a teenie tiny itsy bitsy problem with it…it doesn’t work here in central Illinois!

We understand that’s because it’s still experimental and has been region-blocked — specifically it’s limited to the US right now, but only parts of the US. Google was asked about it but apparently didn’t want to answer the question so they declined thank you very much.

Sure you can still enjoy the rest of the app’s features like virtual art tours, information about museums and cultural events…but I want to see if my mug has been painted by a world famous artist!

I’m waiting Google, not patiently, but I’m waiting.

Doc