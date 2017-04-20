When you gotta go, you gotta go

This guy either stole the least valuable thing he could get his hands on, or the MOST valuable. He lives out in the sticks, so he might have actually needed it.

46-year-old Phillip Burnside recently broke into his neighbor’s home while they were away on business . . . to steal TOILET PAPER.

The guy who lives there got an alert from his security system that someone was in his living room. So he called his sister and asked her to go check it out.

She saw Phillip when she got there. But he pretended to help her look for whoever broke in, so she thought he was just a concerned neighbor.

A security camera showed HE was the one who broke in though, and he eventually admitted to stealing three rolls of toilet paper.

The guy’s had other stuff go missing before though, so he thinks this wasn’t the first time Phillip has broken in.

The cops arrested him for burglary, and he could face additional charges.