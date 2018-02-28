Gov. Bruce Rauner Talks Budget, Guns In Morton

Republican Governor Bruce Rauner touted his fiscal 2019 budget plan while commenting on gun laws during a tour of Morton Industries, LLC.

Rauner said at the center of his budget proposal is lower taxes and less “red tape.” Specifically, a $1 billion tax cut.

“Our government spending has been growing very fast and our economy has not been growing fast at all,” Rauner said.

To make up for lost revenue, Rauner proposes shifting pension costs onto public school districts. To help them cope, Rauner proposes a $550 million increase in education funding.

Rauner also commented on gun legislation currently being considered by state lawmakers.

The governor would not go into specifics about his thoughts on seven bills in consideration. Legislation approved by House Wednesday included raising the minimum age to by some firearms to 21 and a ban on bump stocks.

“I’m open to considering changes in regulations,” Rauner said. “We need find ways to keep our citizens safe and keep guns out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill.”

Recent polls indicate Rauner would lose to potential Democratic challenger JB Pritzker. Rauner said he is not concerned.

“The only poll that matters is on election day,” Rauner said. “Pritzker is a handpicked candidate of (Democratic House Speaker) Mike Madigan.”

Gov. Bruce Rauner tours Morton Industries. Says open to discussing gun regulations, stands by income tax hike roll back as part of FY2019 budget. pic.twitter.com/SLD3srVmnk — Ryan Piers (@RyanPiersMedia) February 28, 2018

