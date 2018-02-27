Grant Money Supports Children In Need

Peoria County is getting $494,434 in grant money from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.

It’s part of $2.7 million to serve children who are victims of violence throughout the state.

The money funds organizations whose advocates are trained in trauma-informed practices and offer emotional support to those who have been victimized.

Peoria County is the second biggest recipient of the grant money, compared to only Kane County.

“We award all funding based on a competitive process,” Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority Executive Director John Maki explained. “(Peoria) demonstrated they are, one, the right applicant and, two, they have a need.”

The grants are funded with federal fiscal year 2016 Victim of Crime Act funds and are awarded to court-appointed special advocate (CASA) agencies.

“It was based on need….and scored on a points system,” Maki explained. “When you help kids in child welfare system, you are not only helping kid now but helping them lead a product life later on. It is tremendous value for state and tax payers.”

