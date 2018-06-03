Greenspace And Theme Planned For Peoria Riverfront

Peoria’s riverfront is being transformed.

The buildings and platform that once housed Joe’s Crab Shack and a few other businesses have been bulldozed. Director of Public Works Scott Reeise says the city is in the process of adding irrigation and greenspace to the area.

Reisse says city officials recently made a trip to Des Moines, Iowa to discuss plans to makeover Peoria’s riverfront. He says Des Moines’ riverfront looked much like Peoria’s 20 years ago.

“One of the biggest things they told us was if you made a mistake in the past, don’t be afraid to correct it. And, that’s really what we did with Riverfront Village”, said Reeise.

He tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan ongoing flooding issues forced the city to tear down the Riverfront Village.

Several groups have worked on plans for the riverfront, but Reeise says Public Works is now integrating them in to a cohesive plan.

“We are working through a planning process. To basically go from the Bob Michel Bridge, there were plans to add a dog park close to the Bob Michel Bridge, down to the Riverplex,” said Reeise.

Reeise says that the city is looking to create at a common theme for the riverfront that may include similar lights and directional/informational signs throughout the riverfront area.

