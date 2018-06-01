Groundbreaking For South Peoria Splash Park

Peoria civic and community leaders are hailing the construction of a splash park in South Peoria.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for Peoria GreenSplash. The splash park will be located near the corner of South Griswold and South Friedan Streets in Harrison Park.

Construction is on a fast track with completion and a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for the end of July.

“This could not have been placed in a better location, serving a better part of our community that is underserved when it comes to having an outdoor water amenity like this,” said Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis.

First District City Council member Denise Moore said the splash park is long overdue.

“You will have more than Peoria Housing Authority residents here,” Moore said. “You will have folks from all over. I will be here with my grandson, because this is something that will be very much appreciated.”

The City of Peoria received a $150,000 grant for the project from the American Water Charitable Foundation. It’s one of only three grants awarded by the Foundation throughout the country.

The project is a collaboration between the City of Peoria, Illinois American Water, Peoria Housing Authority, National Recreation and Park Association and American Water Charitable Foundation.

The splash park will also be an educational tool with visitors learning about native plants, the natural water cycle and environmental stewardship. There will also be educational signage on the benefits of native plants and clean water.

“Some boulders are already in the park but there will additional boulders. Those will be our benches, said Illinois American Water senior manager Roger Goodson. “So you don’t have real wood benches, so there’s not a lot of maintenance there.”

“It will be a concrete pad with a certain amount of jets shooting water into the air. It will have a station where kids can have water misting on them. It will be on a timer so it’s not running all night long,” Goodson said.

Illinois American Water’s skilled union employees will contribute to the project by installing water service to the splash park. The land was contributed by the PHA at its Harrison Homes Redevelopment.

There will be an opportunity for area residents to contribute to the splash park. Peorians, sometime in July, will be invited to help plant native flowers as part of the Peoria GreenSplash landscaping.

