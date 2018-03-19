Groups Drive Those Without Rides To Polls

Local advocacy groups, including the Peoria People’s Project, Black Justice Project and Change Peoria are combining to give those without vehicles rides to and from the polls.

All Access Coach Service is donating the use of their party bus for transportation.

“Not everyone has transportation and not everyone has the funds to get transportation to where they need to go,” said organizer Chama St. Louis.

St. Louis has been driving voters to the polls for eight years and says she will sometimes transport between 200 and 300 people.

She says about a half-dozen people have volunteered to drive voters.

“I would say a majority of the people that we pick up are lower income or they have some form of disability that prevents them from driving,” St. Louis said.

But she says anyone is welcome to catch a ride. And she is still looking for volunteers to drive those without a form of transportation.

Call 309-989 5851 for more information or 309-423-3213 ext. 107 for a ride.

