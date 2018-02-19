Peoria police responded to the Walgreen’s on Pioneer Parkway near University, after a report of a possible gunshot heard inside the store.

Peoria Police Spokeswoman Amy Dotson confirms no gunshot was fired, but a firework was set off inside the business.

According to scanner traffic around 7 p.m., one suspect was reported seen leaving the business after the disturbance.

No one was injured and business resumed as normal.

No arrests have been made.

The post Gunshot Reported At Peoria Walgreen’s appeared first on 1470 WMBD.