Gunshot Reported At Peoria Walgreen’s
By 1470 WMBD
|
Feb 19, 2018 @ 10:00 PM

Peoria police responded to the Walgreen’s on Pioneer Parkway near University, after a report of a possible gunshot heard inside the store.

Peoria Police Spokeswoman Amy Dotson confirms no gunshot was fired, but a firework was set off inside the business.

According to scanner traffic around 7 p.m., one suspect was reported seen leaving the business after the disturbance.

No one was injured and business resumed as normal.

No arrests have been made.

The post Gunshot Reported At Peoria Walgreen’s appeared first on 1470 WMBD.

Related Content

New Hotline For Sexual Harassment Victims
New Program Helps You Get Loans
Bustos Hosts Round Table For Teachers
Duckworth Using Pregnancy To Educate Male-Dominate...
Pair Arrested For Business Burglaries
SNAP Changes Would Affect Thousands In Central Ill...
Comments