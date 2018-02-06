A Guy Almost Died from Chugging 25 Energy Drinks, and Wants Them Banned

This guy is an idiot IMO CLICK HERE for Full story

I have never drank an energy drink, nope I repeat I have NEVER drank an energy drink. The reason I decided I never wanted to drink them was all the warnings all over the internet saying that they can be bad for your heart . Now in moderation I am sure it’s fine but when you chug 25 in a row and almost die, guess what-it’s your dumb fault! Don’t get it twisted, not that I am wishing anyone should kick the bucket, but if you do anything in excess it usually ends badly.

At the time it happened this man had no problem drinking energy drinks, but then what had happened was he DRANK 25!!!!! So when he almost died he decided he wouldn’t drink them anymore and now he is encouraging people to do the same. So it’s ok that he did it but no one else can??? He told People: ‘With hindsight it was foolish to drink that many, but I had no idea they were that dangerous. I’m just glad I’m still here to tell the tale. I’ve never had once since.’

HOW DID HE NOT KNOW THEY WERE BAD FOR HIM??? That is like saying you didn’t know carbs make you gain weight or being annoyed the sun gave you a suntan. There are warnings even on the cans if I’m not mistaken.

Moral of the story: Read the packages and don’t be a big dumb hypocrite.