A Guy Gets Hit by a Truck . . . Then Gets a Ticket For Jaywalking

It’s a bad day when getting RUN OVER isn’t the most infuriating thing that happens to you.

A 57-year-old guy named Daniel Gallagher was crossing the street on Tuesday night in Hackensack, New Jersey when he got hit by a pickup truck.

He was taken to the hospital. And even though they haven’t released any info on his condition, we definitely know he survived . . . because the cops just gave him a TICKET for jaywalking.

It turns out he wasn’t in a crosswalk when he got hit, so he got a ticket . . . and the guy who hit him isn’t facing any charges.