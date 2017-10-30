A Guy Gets Locked in a Store’s Beer Cooler, So He Starts Drinkin’

Can you call yourself “trapped” if you get stuck someplace . . . and you’re THRILLED to be there?

A 38-year-old guy named Jeremy Van Ert was at a convenience store in Marshfield, Wisconsin just before midnight last week and he went into their walk-in beer cooler.

But Jeremy didn’t realize the cooler has a lock that automatically triggers at midnight, and he got TRAPPED in there. So . . . he started drinkin’.

When some employees found him almost six hours later, he’d drank one 18-ounce can of Icehouse beer and three cans of Four Loko. And as soon as they opened the door, he took off running.

The employees called the cops, and they tracked down Jeremy and arrested him for retail theft.

The main issue is that he didn’t really NEED to be trapped . . . the cooler had a glass door and he easily could’ve banged on it and yelled to the employees for help. Also, it was around 32 degrees in there, so he MUST’VE been pretty uncomfortable.

But he chose to stay in there because he wanted to drink . . . and he ran off without even trying to pay.