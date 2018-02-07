This guy REALLY hates toilets!!

A 20-year-old guy named Pedro Bernar-Santiago went to a strip club called the Treasure Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Sunday night. That’s not the interesting part. The interesting part is, for some reason, he went nuts on one of the toilets in the men’s bathroom. He kicked and beat the top of the toilet until it broke the pipes which caused the bathroom to flood, eventually sending water into the club’s lobby.

I’ve heard of making it RAIN at strip clubs…this is the first I’ve heard of making it FLOOD!!

JY