Well this is weird.

A guy was eating a cheeseburger at a fast food joint on Sunday . While he was sitting there eating peacefully, a 25-year-old guy named Anthony Frazier walked up and started DANCING.

Then he SLAPPED the guy across the face, snatched the cheeseburger, and ran.

The guy called the cops and they tracked down Anthony, mainly thanks to one key detail: He had a BELT around his NECK.

He’s facing robbery charges.