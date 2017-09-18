When I first heard that they’re making a new “Halloween” movie, all I could think was,”Noooooooooo!!! Not ANOTHER horrible Rob Zombie butcher job. (Pun somewhat intended) So when I Read that JOHN CARPENTER is back as a producer and a creative consultant, I was pretty stoked. He might even do the music, like he did for all his own movies, including the original “Halloween”.

Another HUGE thing: They’re bringing JAMIE LEE CURTIS back! Yes, she’ll return as Laurie Strode, to have one last confrontation with Michael Myers.

This new movie will be a sequel to the first two “Halloween” movies, which came out in 1978 and 1981. That means it’ll ignore the 1998 movie “Halloween: H20”, where Laurie returned for the first time . . . and 2002’s “Halloween: Resurrection”, where Michael finally KILLED her. And I’m totally fine with that.

So fans of original Halloween, rejoice. Michael Myers comes home October 2019!!