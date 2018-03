Wow. Time certainly flies doesn’t it? It’s hard to believe that 12 years ago today that 104.9 The Wolf made it’s OFFICIAL debut. Dr. Chris and I being on since the beginning, it’s been an incredible ride…a ride that I truly hope has no signs of stopping. It’s been a great privilege to be part of your family for these last 12 years. So let’s raise a Birthday Toast to Wolfie, you and us. And here’s to the next 12. Cheers to ya Wolfpack. You’re awesome.

John Young