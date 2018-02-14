Happy Valentine’s Day?
By Chris Michaels
|
Feb 14, 2018 @ 1:11 PM

Valentine’s Day is today. . . and apparently, it’s bringing up some very strong feelings in people.  Not for their significant other, oh God no . . . about the day itself.

According to a new survey, 13% of people say Valentine’s Day is their favorite holiday.  But 6% say they hate it . . . and 5% say it’s the MOST DEPRESSING day of the year.

The survey also found that 23% of single women and 7% of single men say they’re fine spending today with their DOG or CAT instead of another person.

Also, 23% of single people are planning to treat themselves to a nice dinner . . . 21% will watch romantic comedies . . . and 18% will buy themselves a gift.  That’s not sad at all.  Nope.  Not sad at all.

But 3% are taking a VERY different approach.  They’re planning to either login to Tinder looking for someone . . . or they’ve already got a date set up from a Tinder match.

Related Content

Today is World Radio Day
How Do YOU Put On Your Socks And Shoes?
:60 Seconds With Doc
Should This Server Have Been Fired?
National Pizza Day!
The Shirtless Wonder (No, Not Dr Chris)
Comments