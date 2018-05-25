Harvey Weinstein Surrenders to Authorities in in New York City

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is expected to be charged today in New York in connection with sexual misconduct allegations, according to a person familiar with the case.

Just before 7:30 a.m., Weinstein surrendered to authorities at the New York Police Department’s 1st Precinct, where he will be fingerprinted and photographed. He is then expected to be transported to New York County Criminal Court; two sources told NBC News Weinstein is expected to be released on $1 million bail and required to wear an ankle monitor.

Twin exposés, from The New York Times‘ Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey and from The New Yorker‘s Ronan Farrow, helped many of his accusers tell their story on the record for the first time. Nearly 100 women have since accused Weinstein of sexual harassment—and, in some cases, rape. The once untouchable Weinstein, through his legal team, has denied all allegations.

At this point, it’s unknown what the charges against Weinstein will be.

CLICK HERE FOR full story