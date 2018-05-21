Haspel Sworn In As CIA Director

(AP) – President Donald Trump is praising new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday.

Trump spoke at CIA headquarters in Virginia, saying there was “no one in this country better qualified” for the job. Calling Haspel strong, Trump said the new director would “never back down” in defending America.

Striking a different tone from his previous visit to the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters, Trump also hailed the agency staffers, calling them the “most elite intelligence professionals on the planet.”

Trump said: “the exceptional men and women of this agency deserve exceptional leadership.”

