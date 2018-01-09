Have The Flu Yet?

The flu….has it made a stop at your house yet? Maybe it’s there for a visit right now as we speak. While John and I have had colds, sniffles and loss of voice, Jaymie appears to have the full fledged flu. So have you had it? You know…the coughing that keeps you up at night, the fever, the chills, the endless sweats. Area hospitals, as well as hospitals all over the country, are fighting the good fight in their efforts to help battle the ‘sickies’ that are keeping people down. Over 200,000 people have been affected so far this ‘flu season’, and it shows no signs of slowing down for a few weeks.