Head Scratching Tuesday Thoughts

Every now and then, I sit and ponder things…the how’s, why’s, where’s kind of things in life. Here are a few of what’s been on my mind lately.
- There should be Confetti in tires so when there is a blow out, it’s still kind of an okay day
- In real life, if you are following a person or checking their daily actions, that would make you a stalker. On social media, if you are following a person or checking their daily activities, that would make you a fan.
- Security guards at Samsung stores are technically Guardians of the Galaxy.
- Going up the stairs 2 steps at a time is a piece of cake. Going down them 2 steps at a time is a terrifying experience.
- You’ll never be as lazy as the person who named the ‘fireplace’.
- It’s disappointing that Colgate University isn’t a dental college.
- Why are Zoey and Zoe pronounced the same, but Joey and Joe aren’t?
- There should be a Bon Jovi cover band with a banjo player named Jon Banjovi
You’re welcome….Doc