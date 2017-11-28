Head Scratching Tuesday Thoughts
By Chris Michaels
|
Nov 28, 2017 @ 12:08 PM

Every now and then, I sit and ponder things…the how’s, why’s, where’s kind of things in life.  Here are a few of what’s been on my mind lately.

  1. There should be Confetti in tires so when there is a blow out, it’s still kind of an okay day
  2. In real life, if you are following a person or checking their daily actions, that would make you a stalker.  On social media, if you are following a person or checking their daily activities, that would make you a fan.
  3. Security guards at Samsung stores are technically Guardians of the Galaxy.
  4. Going up the stairs 2 steps at a time is a piece of cake.  Going down them 2 steps at a time is a terrifying experience.
  5. You’ll never be as lazy as the person who named the ‘fireplace’.
  6. It’s disappointing that Colgate University isn’t a dental college.
  7. Why are Zoey and Zoe pronounced the same, but Joey and Joe aren’t?
  8. There should be a Bon Jovi cover band with a banjo player named Jon Banjovi

You’re welcome….Doc

