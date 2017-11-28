Head Scratching Tuesday Thoughts

Every now and then, I sit and ponder things…the how’s, why’s, where’s kind of things in life. Here are a few of what’s been on my mind lately.

There should be Confetti in tires so when there is a blow out, it’s still kind of an okay day In real life, if you are following a person or checking their daily actions, that would make you a stalker. On social media, if you are following a person or checking their daily activities, that would make you a fan. Security guards at Samsung stores are technically Guardians of the Galaxy. Going up the stairs 2 steps at a time is a piece of cake. Going down them 2 steps at a time is a terrifying experience. You’ll never be as lazy as the person who named the ‘fireplace’. It’s disappointing that Colgate University isn’t a dental college. Why are Zoey and Zoe pronounced the same, but Joey and Joe aren’t? There should be a Bon Jovi cover band with a banjo player named Jon Banjovi

You’re welcome….Doc