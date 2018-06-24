Heart Of Illinois United Way Names New President

Jennifer Zammuto will become president of the Heart of Illinois United Way August 1.

Zammuto will begin her tenure at the agency ahead of the August 31 retirement of current President Michael Stephan.

The Heart of Illinois United Way campaign raises and distributes funds for community programs in Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Marshall, Putnam and Stark counties.

Zammuto has been with the Caterpillar Foundation for ten years. But, she is familiar with the United Way having served on various United Way committees and also serving as a member of the Board of Directors.

“I spent quite a bit of time here at the United Way because of my job at Caterpillar,” Zammuto told 1470 and 100.3 WMBD. “We like to keep an eye on our investments and the United Way does at great job with that.”

“I’ve done my homework. I’ve been critical to make sure that the dollars that are invested through the Heart of Illinois United Way are invested in the most efficient and effective way.”

Zammuto says her role in solicting donations for the United Way will be no different than that at the Caterpillar Foundation.

“We’re telling stories. We’re explaining to people that our community has a need, we know what that need is and know how to effect it. We really need to show our impact more,” Zammuto said.

Stephan says Zammuto is ready to hit the ground running at the United Way.

“I know that our central Illinois community will benefit tremendously from Jennifer’s leadership,” Stephan said, “and with the continued support of business, labor, civic organizations and working with the staff, Jennifer will not only continue to advance our goals and objectives but she’ll create new successes for our organization.”

Zammuto says one of her many goals is to increase the number of area employers allowing their workers to donate to the United Way through a payroll deduction.

“The United Way has all kinds of ways it can help with employee engagement, getting their employees volunteering in the community,” Zammuto said. “I think employees are looking for that.”

Stephan said, for him, it was time to step aside.

“Prior to me no one has been in this position more than four years. I’ve been here 18 and a half years,” Stephan said.

Under Stephan’s leadership the Heart of Illinois United Way’s annual campaign has gone from $5 milllion to over $11 million and has raised over $159 million for critical health and human services. At the same time, administrative costs have gone from 17 or 18 percent to 11 percent. And, the agency has been recognized as one of the top United Ways in the country.

The post Heart Of Illinois United Way Names New President appeared first on 1470 WMBD.