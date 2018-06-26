Heather Locklear Got Arrested, Then Apparently Overdosed
By Jaymie Curtis
|
Jun 26, 2018 @ 6:58 AM

HEATHER LOCKLEAR was hospitalized last night after an alleged overdose . . . less than 24 hours after she was arrested for assaulting a cop and an EMT at her house.

It all started Sunday night when police were called to Heather’s home because she was drunk and arguing with family and friends. As the cops were trying to calm her down, she kicked one of them in the leg.

Since she was so wasted, they decided to call an ambulance and have her checked out. While THAT was happening, she kicked a paramedic in the chest.

Heather was treated at the hospital, then arrested on two misdemeanor counts of battery. She was released yesterday morning on $20,000 bail. There was talk yesterday afternoon that she was planning to go back to rehab.

But last night, an ambulance was called back to her house over a possible overdose. She was rushed to the hospital, where sources say she’s in stable condition.

Heather has had a string of arrests and hospitalizations over the last decade or so. Earlier this year, police were called after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend. She threatened to shoot one of the cops. A month later she checked into rehab.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

A Guy Is Accidentally Released From Jail . . . and His Wife Makes Him Go Back Leaving a Bottle of Water in Your Car Could Start a Fire? WALKER HAYES got a tattoo in honor of daughter Oakleigh Klover Blake Shelton Says He and Gwen Stefani Thought They Were Rebounding Kate Spade laid to rest in Kansas City, father dies the night before funeral Are These Things Cheap . . . or Frugal?
Comments