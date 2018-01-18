Who the Heck would wanna go here for a vacation????

Oymyakon is a small village in the Siberia region of Russia, and its claim to fame is that it’s the coldest place on Earth where people actually live.



Well . . . they figured that notoriety might draw some tourists, so a few years back, they put up a new tourist attraction: A big thermometer.

Then, earlier this week, the temperature in Oymyakon hit MINUS-88 DEGREES Fahrenheit. And that made it so cold that it BROKE the town’s big thermometer.

Believe it or not, that wasn’t even the record low in the village . . . but it is the modern record. Back in February of 1933, they hit minus-90.