Help a Little Boy Have a Special Birthday

Tasha wrote us about her son and here is the info:

My son gets bullied a lot and has a big heart always wanting to help anybody and everybody. Anyway I was scrolling through Facebook and a girl on my friends list was trying to get a picture from every state as well as any other countries to make a book for her husband, well I showed Kade and he had mentioned that it would be cool to receive like birthday wishes or even cards from all over. I wanted to try and make this happen for him. His bday is the 26th of February he will be 12. He has Severe Social Anxiety and ADHD as well several others. I would just like to boost his spirits. Please share so we can see a smile on this Little Man’s face. Address is P.O. Box 392 South Pekin, IL 61564.

Let’s help Kade have a very special birthday this year!!!