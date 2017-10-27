Hey kids! Lots of fun things to do this weekend

|Always something to do in Central IL! Here is your Wolfie’s to do list:
Chillicothe with gates opening at 6 pm for ticket sales and attractions open from at 7 -11 pm. Massacre Mansion, Trail of Terror and Zombie Invasion paintball attraction tickets are $10 per person per attraction or a wristband good for all three attractions is $25. A fast pass is also available for $17 per attraction or $40 for all three. For more information, visit www.threesisterspark.com
|Trick or Treat Main Street will take place in downtown Morton in conjunction with Fourth Friday: Tazewell Art Loop on Friday from 5 – 8 pm. Kids and their families are invited to trick-or-treat at downtown Morton businesses from 4 – 6 pm and Fourth Friday events will take place from 5 – 8 pm featuring live music, ghost rock painting, free yoga and a classic car show. For more information, call 309-263-2491 or visit www.mortonchamber.org
|Wildlife Scary Park will take place at Wildlife Prairie Park (located at 3826 N Taylor Rd. in Hanna City) from 5 – 9 pm on Friday, from 2 – 10 pm on Saturday and from 2 – 8 pm on Sunday. Featuring a giant Trick-or-Treat Trail, haunted hayrack rides, the “Train-sylvania Express” and animal encounters, the “not-so-scary” version will run prior to 7 pm each night. A “Fun Zone” is also available featuring activities like Knockerball, Laser Tag, Pumpkin Chuckin’ for an additional $5. Admission is $10 or $8 for WPP members or free for ages 2 & under and are available online at www.wildlifeprairiepark.org
|The “Not So Scary” annual illuminated Witches Walk will take place at the Fondulac Farm Park (located at 305 Neumann Dr. in East Peoria) on Friday & Saturday from 6 – 8 pm each night. Tickets are $2.50 for ages 1-15 and $3 for ages 16 years & older. Express tickets for an additional $4 which cuts the waiting in line with standard ticket holders and are available for purchase now at Fon du Lac Park District Administration Center or by calling 309-699-3923.
|Spook Hollow with the M.C.Manor Haunted Mansion and the M.C. Nightmare will take place on Friday & Saturday from 7 – 11 pm. Tickets are $25 per person or $40 for a speed pass which allows you to skip the lines or $60 for a VIP guided tour. Hosted by the Marquette Heights Mens Club, for more information and to order tickets online, visit www.spook-hollow.com
|The Haunted Infirmary continues at the Bartonville Insane Asylum (located at 4500 Enterprise Dr. in Bartonville) on Friday and Saturday from 7 pm – 1 am. Tickets are $15 and are available at the gate until midnight or online until capacity has been reached. Recommended for ages 14 and up, for tickets or more information, call 309-241-3113 or visit www.hauntedinfirmary.org
|Pekin Haunt continues at the Pekin Paintball Park (located at 14444 Towerline Drive in Pekin) from 7 – 10 pm on Friday & Saturday with tickets on sale beginning at 6 pm. Featuring paintball guns, zombies, a haunted house and a corn maze, participants can ride on a two-story battlewagon through undead and zombie-infested territory. Tickets are $10 for the corn maze, $20 for a battlewagon ride, $10 for a 2nd battlewagon ride or $25 for the battlewagon ride, 200 paintballs & the corn maze. For more information, call 309-346-7000 or visit www.pekinhaunt.com
|The Peoria Rivermen will take on the Birmingham Bulls in their season opening games at the Peoria Civic Center Arena on Friday & Saturday beginning at 7 pm each night. Tickets are $18 and $21 for lower bowl tickets and $11 and $13 for upper bowl tickets in advance or $1 more the day of the game and are on sale now at the Peoria Civic Center, all Ticketmaster locations, by phone at 309-676-1040 or online at http://ticketmaster.com For more information about the Rivermen, visit www.Rivermen.net
|The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be presented by the Peoria Players Theatre with doors opening at 11:30 pm on Friday and Saturday night and the show beginning at midnight. Tickets are $20 for general admission seating and are available at the box office or by calling 309-688-4473.
|The 2017 Women’s Lifestyle Show will be held in the Peoria Civic Center Exhibit Halls on Saturday from 9 am – 3 pm. Tickets are $8 and are also available at all Kroger outlets. Tickets at the door will be $10 and early bird tickets are $25 each and include show admission with entry at 8 am, free VIP parking and a gift bag. For more information and tickets, visit http://osfwomen.org
|The Pumpkin Bash will take place at the Peoria Zoo on Saturday from 10 am – Noon. Featuring a mini trick-or-treat trail, games, crafts, a session about bat conservation and what you can do to help preserve this timeless Halloween icon, admission is $9.50 for adults 13+, $8.50 for senior citizens and active military, $6.50 for children aged 2-12 and free for ages under 1 and members. For more information, call 309-681-3559 or visit www.peoriazoo.org
|The Jeepers Creepers Fall Festival will be held on Saturday at Black Partridge Park in Metamora from 1 – 9 pm. Featuring hay rack rides, bonfire storytelling, a scary trail ride for ages 13 and above for $5, trick or treat trail for younger kids, crafts, kids games, food, a 50/50, silent auction, vendors and more. Admission is $10 per child up to 3 per family and $5 for each additional child and $5 for the scary trail ride, proceeds benefit the Metamora St. Jude Run and Metamora Park District. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/MetamoraFallFest
Comments