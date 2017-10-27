Hey kids! Lots of fun things to do this weekend

Always something to do in Central IL! Here is your Wolfie’s to do list: Chillicothe with gates opening at 6 pm for ticket sales and attractions open from at 7 -11 pm. Massacre Mansion, Trail of Terror and Zombie Invasion paintball attraction tickets are $10 per person per attraction or a wristband good for all three attractions is $25. A fast pass is also available for $17 per attraction or $40 for all three. For more information, visit www.threesisterspark.com

Trick or Treat Main Street will take place in downtown Morton in conjunction with Fourth Friday: Tazewell Art Loop on Friday from 5 – 8 pm. Kids and their families are invited to trick-or-treat at downtown Morton businesses from 4 – 6 pm and Fourth Friday events will take place from 5 – 8 pm featuring live music, ghost rock painting, free yoga and a classic car show. For more information, call 309-263-2491 or visit www.mortonchamber.org

Wildlife Scary Park will take place at Wildlife Prairie Park (located at 3826 N Taylor Rd. in Hanna City) from 5 – 9 pm on Friday, from 2 – 10 pm on Saturday and from 2 – 8 pm on Sunday. Featuring a giant Trick-or-Treat Trail, haunted hayrack rides, the “Train-sylvania Express” and animal encounters, the “not-so-scary” version will run prior to 7 pm each night. A “Fun Zone” is also available featuring activities like Knockerball, Laser Tag, Pumpkin Chuckin’ for an additional $5. Admission is $10 or $8 for WPP members or free for ages 2 & under and are available online at www.wildlifeprairiepark.org

The “Not So Scary” annual illuminated Witches Walk will take place at the Fondulac Farm Park (located at 305 Neumann Dr. in East Peoria) on Friday & Saturday from 6 – 8 pm each night. Tickets are $2.50 for ages 1-15 and $3 for ages 16 years & older. Express tickets for an additional $4 which cuts the waiting in line with standard ticket holders and are available for purchase now at Fon du Lac Park District Administration Center or by calling 309-699-3923.

Spook Hollow with the M.C.Manor Haunted Mansion and the M.C. Nightmare will take place on Friday & Saturday from 7 – 11 pm. Tickets are $25 per person or $40 for a speed pass which allows you to skip the lines or $60 for a VIP guided tour. Hosted by the Marquette Heights Mens Club, for more information and to order tickets online, visit www.spook-hollow.com

The Haunted Infirmary continues at the Bartonville Insane Asylum (located at 4500 Enterprise Dr. in Bartonville) on Friday and Saturday from 7 pm – 1 am. Tickets are $15 and are available at the gate until midnight or online until capacity has been reached. Recommended for ages 14 and up, for tickets or more information, call 309-241-3113 or visit www.hauntedinfirmary.org

Pekin Haunt continues at the Pekin Paintball Park (located at 14444 Towerline Drive in Pekin) from 7 – 10 pm on Friday & Saturday with tickets on sale beginning at 6 pm. Featuring paintball guns, zombies, a haunted house and a corn maze, participants can ride on a two-story battlewagon through undead and zombie-infested territory. Tickets are $10 for the corn maze, $20 for a battlewagon ride, $10 for a 2nd battlewagon ride or $25 for the battlewagon ride, 200 paintballs & the corn maze. For more information, call 309-346-7000 or visit www.pekinhaunt.com

The Peoria Rivermen will take on the Birmingham Bulls in their season opening games at the Peoria Civic Center Arena on Friday & Saturday beginning at 7 pm each night. Tickets are $18 and $21 for lower bowl tickets and $11 and $13 for upper bowl tickets in advance or $1 more the day of the game and are on sale now at the Peoria Civic Center, all Ticketmaster locations, by phone at 309-676-1040 or online at http://ticketmaster.com For more information about the Rivermen, visit www.Rivermen.net

The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be presented by the Peoria Players Theatre with doors opening at 11:30 pm on Friday and Saturday night and the show beginning at midnight. Tickets are $20 for general admission seating and are available at the box office or by calling 309-688-4473.

The 2017 Women’s Lifestyle Show will be held in the Peoria Civic Center Exhibit Halls on Saturday from 9 am – 3 pm. Tickets are $8 and are also available at all Kroger outlets. Tickets at the door will be $10 and early bird tickets are $25 each and include show admission with entry at 8 am, free VIP parking and a gift bag. For more information and tickets, visit http://osfwomen.org

The Pumpkin Bash will take place at the Peoria Zoo on Saturday from 10 am – Noon. Featuring a mini trick-or-treat trail, games, crafts, a session about bat conservation and what you can do to help preserve this timeless Halloween icon, admission is $9.50 for adults 13+, $8.50 for senior citizens and active military, $6.50 for children aged 2-12 and free for ages under 1 and members. For more information, call 309-681-3559 or visit www.peoriazoo.org