‘Hey, Listen Here Jack’
By Chris Michaels
|
Jan 15, 2018 @ 1:14 PM

I’ve been lucky enough to meet some really cool people while doing my job, but I think this is the first time I’ve really been star struck.  I’m not kidding.  I’ve sat on tour buses of Garth Brooks, Vince Gill and Brooks & Dunn, had dinner with countless artists, golfed with several, and partied at John Rich’s (Big & Rich) house…but nothing compared to the standing in awe of a duck hunter.  Uncle Si from Duck Dynasty had me speechless.  I saw him twice, had 2 pictures taken, spoke ZERO words.  The true definition of ‘Star Struck’.

Doc

Related Content

Moms Think Their Kids Can Do Anything
Diet Coke Makes Ch-ch-changes!
Am I The Only One That Thinks This is Weird?
We Just Don’t Know The Devastation
Hike or be Terrified?
Tired of Pumpkin Spice?
Comments