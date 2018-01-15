‘Hey, Listen Here Jack’

I’ve been lucky enough to meet some really cool people while doing my job, but I think this is the first time I’ve really been star struck. I’m not kidding. I’ve sat on tour buses of Garth Brooks, Vince Gill and Brooks & Dunn, had dinner with countless artists, golfed with several, and partied at John Rich’s (Big & Rich) house…but nothing compared to the standing in awe of a duck hunter. Uncle Si from Duck Dynasty had me speechless. I saw him twice, had 2 pictures taken, spoke ZERO words. The true definition of ‘Star Struck’.

