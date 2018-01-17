What in The Hibbity Dibbity is Going On Here?!?

I’m sure you’ve seen in the news about the 13 children “shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark and foul-smelling surroundings”. Louise Anna Turpin, 49, was arrested Monday along with her husband, David Allen Turpin, 57, for allegedly holding their 13 children inside their home in Perris, California, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The kids, ranging in age from 2 to 29, “appeared to be malnourished and very dirty,” the sheriff’s department said. Because of years of nourishment, growth of the children had been stunted and people were first guessing the oldest child (29 years old) was an underdeveloped 15 year old.

I sit here in awe on how something like this can happen, and wish I had answers…but I don’t. None of us do. If you believe in a higher power, maybe you want to say a prayer for those kids. I know I will.

Doc