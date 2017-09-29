Hike or be Terrified?

So here’s the thing…straight up, I’m a big ol sissy when it comes to horror movies. I admit it, I’m a nervous anxious wreck when I actually sit and watch. But the plan, at this time, is to go see ‘IT’ Saturday afternoon. To be clear, not my idea.

But the weather is going to be absolutely perfect Saturday afternoon, so I threw out the idea of going to Starved Rock and do a little ‘good for your health’ hiking. The colors, the people, the wonders of nature…sounds good, right?

So the question is…do I man up and put my big boy pants only to possibly soil them? Or be one with nature, enjoy the sunshine and fresh air while out for a hike? I pretty sure you know what I’m thinking