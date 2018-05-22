Hitler Is Not Alive on the Moon, According to a New Study

Well, I’m glad someone cleared this up. A team of French researchers just finished a study and they’ve announced that, officially, Hitler is NOT alive on the moon. Or in Argentina, or in a hidden base in Antarctica. He DID die in 1945.

The researchers got their scoop by convincing Russia to let them examine the last-known pieces of Hitler’s body that exist: A chunk of his skull and his teeth. Russia collected those pieces after the war and they’ve kept them locked up ever since.

And when the researchers compared them with World War Two autopsy records, they confirmed they are DEFINITELY Hitler’s. He really did kill himself in that bunker.