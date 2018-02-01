HOI Campaign Releases Positive Numbers

The Heart of Illinois United Way Campaign released very positive numbers.

Chairs Bill and Rebecca Pape announced the 2017 campaign raised $11,108,500.

The money supports programs helping more than 100,000 people a year in central Illinois.

“It is certainly encouraging to see that especially with what we thought would be a challenging environment this year. There are continually organizations and individuals that step up and make a difference in our community. But we have had large increases in giving over the past several years that help us maintain that level of funding.

Pape said the number represents a more than one percent increase over last year, but also represents an 83 percent increase from 15 years ago.

Each year, more than 300 local companies and organizations participate in the annual campaign. In 2017, a $265,000 Challenge Grant, sponsored by Caterpillar Inc., CEFCU and UnityPoint Health-Methodist|Proctor, matched new or increased contributions expanding the Heart of Illinois United Way’s base of support.

