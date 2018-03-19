Heart of Illinois United Way President Michael Stephan will retire at the end of August, 2018.

He has held the position for 18 years.

The Board Chair Elect will work with a search committee to pinpoint Stephan’s replacement over the next several months, according to a press release.

Stephan joined the HOI United Way in January 2000. During his time, the annual campaign increased from $5 million annually to more than $11 million annually.

“I cannot begin to express my sincere appreciation for all of the dedicated and compassionate volunteers, wise and committed board members, caring and knowledgeable community partners, generous and thoughtful donors, and the opportunity to work with the best United Way staff team in the country,” Stephan said in a written statement. “While proud of our many accomplishments these past 18 years, with the community’s continued engagement, generosity and support, I am very excited about the future success of the Heart of Illinois United Way.”

The HOI United Way connects workers from a variety of industries to address the community’s needs.

The post HOI United Way President To Retire appeared first on 1470 WMBD.