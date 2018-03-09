Hostage Standoff Ongoing At California Veteran’s Home

(AP-Update) – Authorities have not had contact with the gunman holding three people hostage for nearly eight hours and police tactical teams are forming plans on how to deal with the ongoing situation at a veterans home in California.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Robert Nacke told reporters that “there has not been any confirmed communication with the gunman since 10:30 in the morning.”

Nacke called the situation at the veterans home “dynamic and active” and said he had no information about the hostages or their conditions.

He says tactical teams are “deciding which way to move forward.”

Officials said those being held are employees of The Pathway Home, a privately run program on the veterans home’s grounds.

