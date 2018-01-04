The Hot Trend in Silicon Valley Is “Raw Water” . . . Which Is Just Untreated Water That Might Kill You

Apparently, the hot new trend in Silicon Valley right now is drinking “raw water.” It’s just water straight from a spring that’s, quote, “unfiltered, untreated, and unsterilized.”

I guess the theory is that people who eat raw fruits, vegetables, and nuts also want to drink raw water . . . but they really SHOULDN’T.

According to a food safety expert named Bill Marler, it’s insanely dangerous to drink untreated water and there’s a reason every drop we drink is filtered. Quote, “Almost everything conceivable that can make you sick can be found in water.”

Even water from beautiful natural springs probably has animal feces in it, which means it can contain everything from E.coli to cholera . . . and those could potentially KILL you.

One company is selling a two-and-a-half gallon jug of raw water for $61. Yes, really.