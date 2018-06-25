Hotel Pere Marquette Auction Possible

Two downtown Peoria hotels may go on the auction block.

Bankruptcy court proceedings Wednesday are expected to include a proposed settlement agreement by debtors of the Marriott Pere Marquette and Courtyard by Marriott.

Should the proposed settlement with INDURE Build-to-Core Fund be approved by the judge, an auction is planned Sept. 11. Bidding for the two hotels would begin at $39 million.

INDURE Build-to-Core Fund is the largest single investor in the Pere Marquette project.

The motion states that, to date, 68 parties have expressed an interest in making a bid for the hotels.

The two hotels will continue to operate under the Marriott name while the ownership issue is decided.

