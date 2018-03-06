House Bill Would Rename Post Office After Fallen Marine

A local post office is a step closer to being renamed for a fallen Marine.

A bill sponsored by Illinois 17th District Congresswoman Cheri Bustos would rename the Pekin Post Office at 514 Broadway Street after Lance Corporal Jordan Bastean. The bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives Monday.

Lance Corporal Bastean was deployed to Afghanistan as part of the 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Divison, I Marine Expeditionary Force which was based out of Twenty-Nine Palms, California.

Bastean was just 19-years-old when he died in October of 2011, while conducting combat operations in Afghanistan.

He was born and raised in Pekin, and graduated from Pekin High School in 2010. He was a four-year cadet in the JROTC and captain of the air rifle team.

Bastean joined the Marines because, as he once told his father, “they were the toughest.”

The bill now heads to the Senate.

