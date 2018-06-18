House Fire In Peoria Heights

Peoria Heights firefighters, assisted by several area departments, braved flames and hot weather to extinguish a house fire.

Peoria Heights Fire Chief Greg Walters says there were no injuries at the residence at 624 E. Glen Ave. An elderly resident was helped outside by her daughter and no other occupants were in the house.

Crews responded to the scene around 9:28 p.m. Sunday. Walters said police officers were already there and told him there was fire in the back of the house.

“It’s a very long driveway here, over 300 feet,” Walters said. “We had to do some very quick changes to things because our hose lines are not 300 feet long, they’re 200 feet.”

Walters said a 100-foot hose extension from one of the other reporting departments helped firefighters get to the fire quickly which was inside a back room.

“(The fire) was inside moving outward. Actually, it penetrated two windows and was ventilating outside those two windows when we got there,” Walters said.

Walters say the blaze was confined to the one room while the remainder of the house sustained smoke damage.

Walters said plenty of drinking water was on hand to help firefighters stay hydrated battling a house fire on a hot night.

“It takes its toll,” Walters said. “On a hot day like this, I’m very concerned for the welfare of my firefighters. My standard rule is, ‘If you’re not working, you’re drinking.’ Otherwise they would be going to the hospital.”

Walters says the cause of the fire was still under investigation late Sunday night.

Peoria Heights firefighters were assisted by manpower from Peoria, Chillicothe, West Peoria and Dunlap.

