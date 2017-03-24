House Republicans Pull GOP Health Care Bill

By Breaking News
|
Mar 24, 2:51 PM

(AP) — Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., withdrew the legislation after Trump called him and asked him to halt debate without a vote, according to Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong. Just a day earlier, Trump had demanded a House vote and said if the measure lost, he would move on to other issues.

The post House Republicans Pull GOP Health Care Bill appeared first on 1470 WMBD.

Related Content

LIVE – 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs Vis...
Joe Greenwood gets Pie’d
Random Challenge Monday: Fourth of July!
Did Miranda Lambert just announce her new album?
Cardinals Car Wash
Random Challenge Monday: Blended Family Thanksgivi...
Comments