How Active Do You Think Your Kids Are?

Fitbit launched a fitness tracker meant for kids today with software similar but different than their regular products. This is more parent friendly that give mom and dad some control seeing their child’s activity level.

The app will allow parents to see the friends they add for competing fitness goals and limit the information kids see on their own app Today, about one in three American kids and teens is overweight or obese. The percentage of obesity in children more than tripled from 1971 to 2011 (according to the AMA). With good reason, childhood obesity is now the No. 1 health concern among parents in the United States, topping drug abuse and smoking.

What do you think mom and dad…do you think your kids are active enough? Would you want to be able to see how active your kids really are?

Dr Chris