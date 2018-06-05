How Do YOU Feel About Foot Massages?

I don’t mind giving foot massages. A little nice smelling lotion and I’m good to go. GETTING foot massages, on the other hand, is nearly impossible for me. You see, I am FAR too ticklish. And we know how our very own Jaymie feels about feet. She hates em’. Passionately! So her giving a foot massage is gonna be a big ol’ no go! A new survey asked people how they feel about foot massages and, it turns out, most people are good with them. 38% say they’re great . . . 34% say they’re fine . . . and only 9% of people hate them. Women are much more likely to say they’re GREAT . . . men don’t like them quite as much, and are more likely to say they’re fine.