How Polite Are You?
By Chris Michaels
|
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:21 AM
Photo by Chris Michaels

Me…I’m a ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ kind of guy.  Always have been.  My dad was an engineer that as a hobby performed magic shows for special events, and his magic words were not ‘hocus pocus’….but ‘please and thank you’.  I hear parents all the time reminding their kids to say ‘please’ when asking for something and of course the natural follow of ‘thank you’ when they get what they were asking for.  But how far do you take it?

In this now new world of Artificial Intelligence when asking Alexa a question, do you say ‘thank you’ when she responds?  As a parent, do you remind your kids to say please and thank you to Alexa?  If not, why not?  Would you agree that teaching them to be consistent would be positive so they are always in the habit?

Thank you

Dr Chris

RELATED CONTENT

If You Can’t Handle Pineapple On You Pizza, You’re Going To Hate This Photo by Chris Michaels What Would The Last Thing You Want On Donuts Be? When You Need a Little Help to Make it Through The Day Handwriting or Hand printing? Photo by Chris Michaels Construction Season is Underway Random Thoughts with Dr Chris!
Comments