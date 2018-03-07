How Polite Are You?

Me…I’m a ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ kind of guy. Always have been. My dad was an engineer that as a hobby performed magic shows for special events, and his magic words were not ‘hocus pocus’….but ‘please and thank you’. I hear parents all the time reminding their kids to say ‘please’ when asking for something and of course the natural follow of ‘thank you’ when they get what they were asking for. But how far do you take it?

In this now new world of Artificial Intelligence when asking Alexa a question, do you say ‘thank you’ when she responds? As a parent, do you remind your kids to say please and thank you to Alexa? If not, why not? Would you agree that teaching them to be consistent would be positive so they are always in the habit?

Thank you

Dr Chris