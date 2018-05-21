How Scared Would You Be To See A Baseball Coming At You at 105mph?

Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks threw 5 pitches yesterday that were all over 100 mph…two of them hit 105 (the others: 104.3, 104.2 and 103.7). Now me personally, would have stepped out of the batters box mumbling under my breath…nope, not a chance, huh uh, nope no way. See, the problem is there was only one strike while the other four pitches were called balls. If his crazy fast fast ball is down the middle I’m not scared to get hit, it’s the ones out of the zone that you don’t know where they are going to go that worry me. Can you imagine how that would feel getting hit by that? I can’t and don’t want to, that’s why I would just lay down my bat, tip my hat to him and just walk away…I’m to chicken to even risk it. Nope, not a chance…I’m out.